'Houses swooped up by second home buyers'

Mevagissey: Tourist town ban on new-build second homes
Some residents in a Cornish town cannot afford to buy a home there, while dozens of the properties stand empty for months outside the holiday period.
People who grew up in Mevagissey, and want to get on the property ladder, welcome a ban on new properties being bought as second homes, but not everyone agrees with the restriction.
Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson met Lydia and the wider Mevagissey community.
06 Dec 2018
