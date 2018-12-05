PM: Smear test 'discomfort could save your life'
PMQs: Theresa May and Helen Whately on smear tests

Helen Whately MP highlighted to women the importance of smear tests in PMQs.

Theresa May shared her own experience by telling MPs: "A few minutes of discomfort could be saving your life."

  • 05 Dec 2018
