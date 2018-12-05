Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn and May on UN poverty report
Jeremy Corbyn asked if Theresa May was shocked by the "scathing report" from the UN on ministers' "brutal policies towards the poorest in Britain".
The prime minister said she did not agree with the report findings.
-
05 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window