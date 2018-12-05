Corbyn: Is PM shocked by rising UK poverty?
PMQs: Corbyn and May on UN poverty report

Jeremy Corbyn asked if Theresa May was shocked by the "scathing report" from the UN on ministers' "brutal policies towards the poorest in Britain".

The prime minister said she did not agree with the report findings.

