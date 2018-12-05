SNP: Brexit deal denies Scottish rights
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Blackford and May on Brexit and Scotland's rights

The SNP's Ian Blackford asked the prime minister why her Brexit deal denied Scotland its "rights and opportunities"

Theresa May told him that "remaining in the internal market of the UK is the most important economic interest" for Scotland.Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 05 Dec 2018
Go to next video: What will Brexit mean for Scotland?