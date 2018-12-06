Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK PM Theresa May dismisses idea of second referendum
Theresa May has rejected suggestions that the UK should vote in a second referendum, saying that the public has already made its decision.
MPs are currently on the third day of a five-day debate on the PM's EU withdrawal plan.
-
06 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46465149/uk-pm-theresa-may-dismisses-idea-of-second-referendumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window