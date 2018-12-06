Theresa May on Today in full
Theresa May said she was talking to colleagues about their concerns over the Northern Ireland "backstop" ahead of a crucial vote on her EU withdrawal agreement.

She suggested MPs could be "given a role" in deciding whether to activate the backstop, which is designed to stop the return of a physical border.

But she told the BBC there could be no deal with the EU without a backstop, and again ruled out a further referendum.

