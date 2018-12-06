Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PM Theresa May 'There's no deal without a backstop'
Theresa May has said she is exploring what kind of role Britain's parliament might play in any possible post-Brexit decision on the divisive Irish border issue.
She told the BBC that parliament could decide whether to extend a transition period or apply the backstop arrangement specified in the draft deal agreed with the European Union.
-
06 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window