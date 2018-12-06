May: 'There's no deal without a backstop'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PM Theresa May 'There's no deal without a backstop'

Theresa May has said she is exploring what kind of role Britain's parliament might play in any possible post-Brexit decision on the divisive Irish border issue.

She told the BBC that parliament could decide whether to extend a transition period or apply the backstop arrangement specified in the draft deal agreed with the European Union.

  • 06 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Theresa May: No second referendum