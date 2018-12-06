Video

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom showed off her flouncing skills to MPs earlier after a Labour MP apologised to her for using the word.

Barry Sheerman said he should not have said Mrs Leadsom "flounced" out of an earlier debate because it was a "sexist" term.

Mrs Leadsom said no apology was necessary - and showed MPs how it's done.

(According to the Oxford English Dictionary, flounce means to "go or move in an exaggeratedly impatient or angry manner").