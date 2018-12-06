Referendum would be vicious - Remainer Tory

Video

Remain-backing Conservative Sir Nicholas Soames says while Theresa May's deal is "not perfect", the alternatives make him "deeply anxious".

He told MPs that a no-deal Brexit or another referendum "which would likely be inconclusive after a vicious and harsh campaign" could be disastrous.

He said it could "push Britain into the kind of loathsome and hateful partisan bitterness that now so disfigures American public life".