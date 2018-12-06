Referendum would be vicious - Remainer Tory

Media player
Remainer Tory warns over US-style 'partisan bitterness' if deal rejected
Remain-backing Conservative Sir Nicholas Soames says while Theresa May's deal is "not perfect", the alternatives make him "deeply anxious".
He told MPs that a no-deal Brexit or another referendum "which would likely be inconclusive after a vicious and harsh campaign" could be disastrous.
He said it could "push Britain into the kind of loathsome and hateful partisan bitterness that now so disfigures American public life".
06 Dec 2018
