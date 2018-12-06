Media player
Why May’s plan to win round MPs might not work
Ahead of a crucial vote on her Brexit deal, the Prime Minister has said MPs could be "given a role" in deciding whether the UK should go in to a Northern Ireland "backstop".
But as our political correspondent Jonathan Blake explains, it may not be enough to persuade them to back her.
06 Dec 2018
