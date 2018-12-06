O2 outage: 'We are going to lose custom'
Video

Numerous businesses rely on mobile networks to get on with their jobs.

And with O2's day-long outage ongoing, some fear for their profits.

This stall owner at Manchester's Christmas market worries he will lose customers.

