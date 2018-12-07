MPs joust over 'Norway plus' Brexit option
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour and Tory MPs joust over 'Norway plus' Brexit option

Labour's Stephen Kinnock and ex-minister Jo Johnson have discussed an alternative Brexit option on the Today programme.

Stephen Kinnock is championing the "Norway plus" plan. The Scandinavian country is not in the EU but remains in the single market.

However, Conservative MP Jo Johnson says the UK risks becoming a "nation of lobbyists" if it accepts the plan.

  • 07 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Frictionless borders - learning from Norway