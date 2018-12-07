Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour and Tory MPs joust over 'Norway plus' Brexit option
Labour's Stephen Kinnock and ex-minister Jo Johnson have discussed an alternative Brexit option on the Today programme.
Stephen Kinnock is championing the "Norway plus" plan. The Scandinavian country is not in the EU but remains in the single market.
However, Conservative MP Jo Johnson says the UK risks becoming a "nation of lobbyists" if it accepts the plan.
-
07 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46481070/labour-and-tory-mps-joust-over-norway-plus-brexit-optionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window