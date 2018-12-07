Government Brexit deal is 'deal in name only'
Former minister Sam Gyimah on resigning over Brexit

Looking at what MPs and voters want over Brexit, former minister Sam Gyimah, reckons the deal on offer is not full of the festive cheer.

In a personal film for BBC1's This Week, the Conservative MP said it would be time to take that Christmas gift back for a refund.

