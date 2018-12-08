Rudd: 'Anything could happen' if deal rejected

Media player
Brexit: Rudd warns 'anything could happen' if deal rejected
Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has warned there is no better alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, adding "anything could happen" if it is voted down.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the cabinet minister praised Mrs May's deal, which she said addresses people's concerns on fishing and immigration.
But she said if the deal fails to get through Parliament in a crucial House of Commons vote on Tuesday, the UK could face other options including another referendum or a Norway-style relationship with the EU.
08 Dec 2018
