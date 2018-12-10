'Ruling puts Remain back in play'
The ruling by the European Court of Justice means staying in the EU is "back in play", according to one academic.

Professor Catherine Barnard told BBC News that the decision "cleared the decks" for those on the Remain side to show it was an option, along with Theresa May's Brexit deal.

