5 Live audience reacts to news Brexit vote might be delayed
BBC Radio 5 Live’s Anna Foster hosted a debate with 50 listeners and four MPs representing the main viewpoints in the Brexit debate.

As news broke from Westminster about the MPs vote possibly being delayed, the audience spontaneously gave their reaction.

This clip is originally from The Emma Barnett Show on 10 December 2018.

  • 10 Dec 2018