PM on Brexit vote: I've listened very carefully
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Theresa May statement delaying Tuesday vote

Some MPs laughed after the prime minister said there was "broad support" for much of the Brexit deal she had negotiated.

Theresa May said concerns about the Northern Ireland backstop meant the government would not win Tuesday's vote and it was being delayed.

  • 10 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Bercow: No vote on Brexit delay 'discourteous'