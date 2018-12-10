PM on Brexit vote: I've listened very carefully

Media player
Brexit: Theresa May statement delaying Tuesday vote
Some MPs laughed after the prime minister said there was "broad support" for much of the Brexit deal she had negotiated.
Theresa May said concerns about the Northern Ireland backstop meant the government would not win Tuesday's vote and it was being delayed.
10 Dec 2018
