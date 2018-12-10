'Government lost control… complete disarray'

Media player
Brexit: Corbyn reaction to May delaying meaningful vote
The Labour leader said Theresa May's government was "shambolic" and in "disarray" over the Brexit talks and timings.
Responding to the prime minister's statement delaying Tuesday's planned vote at the end of five days of sittings, Jeremy Corbyn said if she did not "take on board the fundamental changes required", then she "should make way for those who can".
10 Dec 2018
