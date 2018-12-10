Bercow: No vote on Brexit delay 'discourteous'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Speaker Bercow on MPs getting a vote on delay

The Speaker said "many colleagues" have told him they were not happy with the government bid to put off Tuesday's planned vote on the Brexit deal.

John Bercow spoke about the leaking of the news to the media before Parliament was told, and he "politely suggested" that MPs should be given a vote on the delay.

  • 10 Dec 2018
Go to next video: PM on Brexit vote: I've listened very carefully