Bercow: No vote on Brexit delay 'discourteous'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Speaker Bercow on MPs getting a vote on delay
The Speaker said "many colleagues" have told him they were not happy with the government bid to put off Tuesday's planned vote on the Brexit deal.
John Bercow spoke about the leaking of the news to the media before Parliament was told, and he "politely suggested" that MPs should be given a vote on the delay.
-
10 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46514021/brexit-speaker-bercow-on-mps-getting-a-vote-on-delayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window