Commons stir as Labour MP picks up mace

A Labour MP raised eyebrows in the Commons when he picked up the ceremonial mace after the postponement of the vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Speaker John Bercow asked Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle to leave the House after he picked up the ornamental staff, which represents the royal authority of Parliament.

  • 10 Dec 2018