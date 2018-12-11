MP Lamb bids to decriminalise cannabis

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norman Lamb bids to decriminalise cannabis
Former health minister Norman Lamb called on MPs to legalise the possession and consumption of cannabis in Britain.
The Lib Dem MP said it was clear the recent reforms were "not working" as he called for a "more enlightened approach".
But MPs voted 66 to 52 against his Ten Minute Rule Bill.
-
11 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window