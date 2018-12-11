Should PM have delayed Brexit deal vote?
The Politics Live panel discussed whether Prime Minister Theresa May was right to delay the vote on her Brexit deal?

Jo Coburn heard from Conservative Party vice chair for women Helen Whately, shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald, The Daily Mail's Quentin Letts and the Financial Times' Miranda Green.

