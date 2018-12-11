Video

Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle has explained to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Anna Foster his reasons for grabbing the ceremonial mace in the House of Commons, after the postponement of the vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

He said: "It is a historical precedent that the mace has been lifted when parliamentarians have felt the Parliament is a rotten Parliament or no longer governing."

He described it as a “symbolic stunt” adding: “I won’t be doing it again anytime soon.”

The mace is a symbol of the Queen's authority and Mr Russell-Moyle was suspended for the rest of the day's sittings.