'Massive speculation was unhelpful'

Sir Graham Brady: 'Massive speculation on confidence vote was unhelpful'

Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee, says he phoned the prime minister to advise her the threshold of 48 letters had been reached to trigger a vote of no confidence.

The vote will take place between 18:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

  • 12 Dec 2018
