Theresa May
BBC coverage as May faces confidence vote

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a vote of no confidence in her leadership on Wednesday.

Conservative MPs will vote between 18:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT.

Mrs May has said she will contest the vote and fight to remain Prime Minister.

  • 12 Dec 2018