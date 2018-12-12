Media player
BBC coverage as May faces confidence vote
UK Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a vote of no confidence in her leadership on Wednesday.
Conservative MPs will vote between 18:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT.
Mrs May has said she will contest the vote and fight to remain Prime Minister.
This rolling TV coverage may be interrupted by other news stories
12 Dec 2018
