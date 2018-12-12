'I stand ready to finish the job' - May

Media player
Theresa May's defiant message: I stand ready to finish the job
Theresa May has shown a face of defiance ahead of a vote by Conservative MPs later to decide whether she should remain leader of the party.
It comes after there was uncertainty over whether her Brexit deal would get passed by parliament.
The British prime minister told reporters she stood ready to "finish the job" and deliver the result of the EU referendum.
Chair of the 1922 committee, Graham Brady, announced there would be a secret ballot between 18:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT on Mrs May's future.
12 Dec 2018
