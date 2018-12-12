Clarke: Confidence vote 'irresponsible'

Video

Ken Clarke MP asks Theresa May if anything could be "more helpful, irrelevant and irresponsible" than for the Conservative Party to embark on a leadership election.

The British prime minister has pledged she will contest a vote of no confidence later on Wednesday, to "deliver the Brexit people voted for".

Mrs May said a new prime minister would have to scrap or extend Article 50, the mechanism taking the UK out of the European Union on 29 March, "delaying or even stopping Brexit".

Conservative MPs will vote between 18:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT.