Fox: No cabinet support without backstop changes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: International Trade Secretary Liam Fox on PM's deal

It would be very difficult to support the deal without changes to the backstop, said International Trade Secretary Liam Fox

The Tory MP told Politics Live: "I'm not even sure the cabinet will agree for it to be put to the House of Commons."

  • 12 Dec 2018
Go to next video: 'I stand ready to finish the job' - May