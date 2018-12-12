Media player
Brexit battles: How May lived to fight another day
It's been a fight that's lasted two years - but for now Prime Minister Theresa May's fighting talk means she's kept her title.
She won a vote of confidence in her leadership by 200 to 117 and is now immune from a leadership challenge for a year.
Speaking in Downing Street, she vowed to deliver the Brexit "that people voted for".
12 Dec 2018
