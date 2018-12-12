May: 'We now need to get on with the job'
Video

Prime Minister Theresa May calls for unity after holding off a challenge to her leadership.

She spoke following a vote of no confidence, in which she won the backing of 200 out of 317 Conservative MPs.

The ballot was initially triggered by 48 Tory MPs.

