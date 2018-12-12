'We now need to get on with the job'
Theresa May: 'We now need to get on with the job'

Prime Minister Theresa May has called for unity after holding off a challenge to her leadership.

She won the vote of no confidence with the backing of 200 Tory MPs out of a total 317.

