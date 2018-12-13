What next for Theresa May?

Media player
Theresa May: What next for the PM after confidence vote win?
Theresa May has won a confidence vote in her leadership from her own party's MPs.
But what does the future hold for the Prime Minister?
The BBC's Chief Political Correspondent, Vicki Young, looks at what this means for her Brexit deal.
13 Dec 2018
