How Theresa May hung on to her job
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Round-up of the day PM faced confidence vote

BBC correspondents take us through the day that Theresa May faced down a confidence vote in her leadership of the Conservative Party.

She won the backing of 200 out of her 317 MPs but critics say her authority is weakened.

Read more: Theresa May survives confidence vote of Tory MPs

  • 13 Dec 2018
Go to next video: What next for Theresa May?