May will not fight another General Election

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May confirms she will not fight another General Election
Theresa May confirms she will not fight another General Election.
Speaking to reporters she said her party "would prefer to go into that election with a new leader".
-
13 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46555865/theresa-may-confirms-she-will-not-fight-another-general-electionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window