Rayner: New referendum 'undermines democracy'
Labour frontbencher Angela Rayner has said holding another referendum on Brexit risks making the UK "more divided".
Speaking on BBC One's Question Time, the shadow education secretary said: "Saying that we'll just have a second referendum and everything will be fine, I think, is a very serious position and it undermines democracy in itself."
She added: "People made the decision and you can't keep going back saying: Would you like to answer it a different way?"
Labour's policy is to seek a general election if the Brexit vote is rejected by MPs but, if that cannot be secured, to keep "all options", including another referendum on the table.
13 Dec 2018