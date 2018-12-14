'If we are to leave with a deal this is it'
Theresa May has said that the Brexit deal agreed with the EU was "not open for renegotiation".

She admitted to having a "robust" discussion with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during meetings in Brussels.

But the UK Prime Minister also confirmed that further clarification and talks on the current deal are possible.

