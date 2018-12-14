What did May tell Juncker at EU summit?
May and Juncker share quiet Brexit word at EU summit

Theresa May has shared a quiet word with Jean-Claude Juncker at the start of Friday's Brussels summit.

The exchange was captured by the European Broadcasting Service.

It is not clear what the prime minister told the European Commission president but the conversation follows Mr Juncker's description of the UK's Brexit position as "nebulous and imprecise".

