Blair: Brexit is 'big mistake'
Video

Blair: EU leaders think Brexit is 'big mistake'

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has said the EU would help the UK remain if it was "prepared to think again".

He said EU leaders "realise it's a profound mistake for Europe to pull the British economy out of Europe's single market".

  • 14 Dec 2018
