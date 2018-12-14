'Significant wait' for mental health help

Media player
Anneli Roberts, aka Pigletish, on mental health help
Anneli Roberts, aka Pigletish, started to write about her mental health journey two years ago when she was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
She was told the NHS could not help her and she should contact a charity for support, but could be on a waiting list for up to 12 months.
She told BBC Politics Live about her journey so far.
14 Dec 2018
