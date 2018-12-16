'There won't be another referendum'
Video

Brexit: 'There won't be another referendum' - Fox

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has dismissed the idea that there could be another Brexit referendum.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr how, he said another referendum would be anti-democratic.

  • 16 Dec 2018
