How to escape Brexit

Brexit: Journalists Isabel Hardman and Robert Hutton on writing
Political journalists Isabel Hardman and Robert Hutton explain how they use their writing to escape Brexit.
They told Westminster Hour presenter Carolyn Quinn that writing books about subjects away from politics helps take their minds off the news.
17 Dec 2018
