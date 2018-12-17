PM on EU: No plot to keep us in the backstop
Video

Brexit backstop: Theresa May on talks with EU leaders

Theresa May told MPs that the EU had agreed to "alternative arrangements" so the "backstop will not need to be triggered".

She said that some of the exchanges last week with other EU leaders were "robust" as she updated MPs on Brexit policy.

  • 17 Dec 2018
