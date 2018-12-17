Theresa May announces Brexit vote timings
The PM said the debate on the "meaningful vote" will start again in the week of 7 January with the vote in the following week.

Theresa May went on to remind MPs how many of them voted for the EU referendum and how many voted to trigger Article 50, adding: "We must honour our duty to finish the job."

