Jeremy Corbyn: May taking shambolic government to new level
The Labour leader said Theresa May had "led us into a national crisis" with her handling of the Brexit vote and said she "achieved nothing" in her talks last week.
Jeremy Corbyn said her deal could not be renegotiated, and would not change, so MPs should get on with a vote and then look at "realistic alternatives".
17 Dec 2018
