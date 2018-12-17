Media player
Jeremy Corbyn on why he tabled Theresa May no confidence motion
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been explaining why he tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Theresa May, rather than against the government as a whole.
17 Dec 2018
