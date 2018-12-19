PMQs: Does Corbyn call May a 'stupid woman'?

Video

The prime minister teased the Labour leader about his bid for a confidence vote, with a series of panto references.

But Jeremy Corbyn did not look impressed, and although microphones did not pick up what he muttered in response, many commentators and MPs believe he mouthed: "Stupid woman".

After the PMQs session, Mr Corbyn's spokesman was asked if he had called Mrs May a stupid woman. He said the Labour leader was adamant he had said "stupid people".