Three second clip: What does Corbyn say?
Video

Three second PMQs clip: What does Corbyn say to May ?

Jeremy Corbyn appeared to mouth "stupid woman" as he sat stony-faced after Theresa May made panto jokes about his bid to call a no confidence vote on her handling of Brexit.

Cameras catch his reaction, but microphones did not pick up the audio of what he said.

Watch a longer version with Theresa May's comments to the Labour leader

  • 19 Dec 2018
