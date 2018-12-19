Three second clip: What does Corbyn say?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Three second PMQs clip: What does Corbyn say to May ?
Jeremy Corbyn appeared to mouth "stupid woman" as he sat stony-faced after Theresa May made panto jokes about his bid to call a no confidence vote on her handling of Brexit.
Cameras catch his reaction, but microphones did not pick up the audio of what he said.
Watch a longer version with Theresa May's comments to the Labour leader
-
19 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window