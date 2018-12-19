May 'playing for time' in Brexit talks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Brexit talks and timings
Jeremy Corbyn said that with no meetings of the European Council before 21 March, the prime minister would only be able to put the same Brexit deal to MPs that would have been voted on last week.
After the Labour leader accused her of "'playing for time", Theresa May said he might get angry, but he "still has not found a Brexit plan".
-
19 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window