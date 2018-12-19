May 'playing for time' in Brexit talks
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Brexit talks and timings

Jeremy Corbyn said that with no meetings of the European Council before 21 March, the prime minister would only be able to put the same Brexit deal to MPs that would have been voted on last week.

After the Labour leader accused her of "'playing for time", Theresa May said he might get angry, but he "still has not found a Brexit plan".

