PM asked about Brexit 'crisis, what crisis?'

PMQs: Justine Greening and Theresa May on recess and Brexit
A former Tory education secretary asked Theresa May about MPs going on a two-week Christmas recess instead of getting on with Brexit talks.
Justine Greening asked if the message to the British people was "crisis, what crisis?”, and the PM replied that “we are in a very simple situation”.
19 Dec 2018
