Will PM leave Brexit problems to 'successors'?

PMQs: Creasy and May on Brexit economic forecasts
A Labour MP raised the case of a constituent who has been given a redundancy notice, due to Brexit, and challenged the chancellor for barracking her, by telling him: "It’s his own figures!”
Stella Creasy asked the PM if should would raise taxes to a deal with a £24bn hole in public finances if there were no deal with the EU, or whether Theresa May would leave it to “one of her successors to deal with these problems”.
19 Dec 2018
